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Man City condemn alleged racist abuse of Semenyo, Guehi in Everton draw
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Man City condemn alleged racist abuse of Semenyo, Guehi in Everton draw

Man City condemn alleged racist abuse of Semenyo, Guehi in Everton draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester City - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - May 4, 2026 Manchester City's Jeremy Doku and Manchester City's Marc Guehi in action with Everton's Thierno Barry REUTERS/Scott Heppell EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Man City condemn alleged racist abuse of Semenyo, Guehi in Everton draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Manchester City - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - May 4, 2026 Everton's Iliman Ndiaye in action with Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
06 May 2026 12:41AM
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May 5 : Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo was subjected to racist abuse during Monday's 3-3 draw at Everton and teammate Marc Guehi was targeted on social media afterwards, City said in a statement on Tuesday.

Everton said in a separate statement that Merseyside Police arrested a 71-year-old man on "suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence" after fans and stewards reported racist abuse directed at an opposition player.

"He has since been bailed with conditions, including restrictions preventing him from going within one mile of any designated sports stadium for a period of up to four hours before kick-off, during matches and up to four hours after the final whistle," Everton said.

City welcomed the swift response from Everton and police in identifying an individual, while condemning separate abuse directed at Guehi on social media.

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Guehi had endured a nightmare moment on the pitch, his weak pass back to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowing Everton's Thierno Barry to pounce and level the game in the second half.

"We are also incredibly disappointed to hear that Marc Guehi was subject to a series of vile racist social media posts last night," City said.

"We will continue to offer our full support to both Antoine and Marc and never accept discrimination of any kind in our game."

The draw left City five points adrift of leaders Arsenal although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

Source: Reuters
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