Man City cruise to derby win as United home woes continue
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 6, 2021 Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates with teammates after the match REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 6, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 6, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 6, 2021 Manchester City's Joao Cancelo shoots at goal REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 6, 2021 Manchester City players celebrate after Manchester United's Eric Bailly scores an own goal and Manchester City's first REUTERS/Craig Brough
06 Nov 2021 10:49PM (Updated: 06 Nov 2021 10:44PM)
MANCHESTER, England : Premier League champions Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win over struggling Manchester United in their derby at Old Trafford on Saturday.

City were handed an ideal start, going ahead in the seventh minute with an own goal from United defender Eric Bailly, who stretched out a leg but turned a low Joao Cancelo cross into his own net.

United, shaky at the back despite playing a three-man central defence, relied on goalkeeper David De Gea to keep them in the game as the Spaniard made a series of saves.

But just before the break, Pep Guardiola's side profited from more woeful United defending with Luke Shaw inexplicably leaving a Cancelo cross deep to the back post, allowing Bernardo Silva to sneak in and poke a shot goalward that crept past De Gea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United are now winless in their last four home league games, losing three of them. City are second, two point behind leaders Chelsea who host Burnley later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

