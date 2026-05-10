Man City cut Arsenal's lead to two points with win over Brentford

MANCHESTER, England, May 9 : Manchester City kept the Premier League title race bubbling with a 3-0 win over Brentford on Saturday thanks to second-half goals by Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush as they cut the gap with leaders Arsenal to two points with three games left.

City have 74 points from 35 games but their draw at Everton on Monday means they need Arsenal - who visit relegation-threatened West Ham United on Sunday - to squander points in one of their remaining games to have a chance at the title.

City dominated much of Saturday's game at The Etihad but Brentford held strong before Doku produced a moment of brilliance on the hour mark, cutting inside from the left and curling a right-foot shot into the top corner.

Haaland gave City a two-goal cushion when he bundled the ball into the net after 75 minutes with a back-heel from close range past goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Marmoush then struck deep in injury time to put the icing on the cake as City remained unbeaten in the league since January in a relentless run that has turned the final weeks of the season into a breathless title chase.