Man City in a dark place after Sporting loss - Bernardo Silva

LISBON : Manchester City's shock 4-1 defeat away at Sporting in the Champions League on Tuesday has left them in a dark place, according to captain Bernardo Silva.

A hat-trick by Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres saw Sporting hit back from a goal down to stun Pep Guardiola's 2022-23 European champions who have now lost three games in a row in all competitions for the first time since 2018.

"In the beginning of the second half, we just gave them too many opportunities to be there and to score goals," the Portuguese said. "Disappointing, because we're a bit in a dark place right now, and everything looks to be going the wrong way even when we play well.

"Definitely, we need to look inside, check what we're not doing well and start being better very quickly. Otherwise it will be difficult to come back from these losses."

While injury-hit City are certainly not in a crisis, the English champions have experienced a humbling week.

First they were knocked out of the League Cup by Tottenham Hotspur, then their 32-match unbeaten run in the Premier League was ended by Bournemouth at the weekend.

When Phil Foden gave them an early lead in Lisbon on Tuesday they seemed to have clicked back into gear and but for some wayward finishing they might have been out of sight.

But the way they lost control of the match after Gyokeres equalised close to halftime was completely unexpected.

They fell behind immediately after the interval and then conceded two needless penalties, both converted by Gyokeres, either side of Erling Haaland blasting a spot kick against the crossbar.

"It's football, and look, as I said, it's difficult to find reasons for what's happening right now to us," Bernardo Silva said. "I don't remember in seven and a half seasons this team losing three games in a row. It just looks like everything is going in the wrong way right now.

"Obviously, we need to do better. Our injured players need to come back because we need them. And it's just not good enough at the minute."

City, who were without the likes of Rodri, Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and John Stones and gave a first start to 19-year-old defender Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, are away at Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend in the Premier League.