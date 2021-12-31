Logo
Man City defender Cancelo assaulted during robbery at home
Man City defender Cancelo assaulted during robbery at home

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 21, 2021 Manchester City's Joao Cancelo during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Craig Brough

31 Dec 2021 10:34AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 10:32AM)
Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo said on Thursday he was assaulted during a robbery and posted a picture of himself on Instagram with a cut above his right eye.

Cancelo did not mention where the incident took place but the club later said it happened at the 27-year-old's home.

"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family," Cancelo said. "When you show resistance this is what happens.

"They managed to take all the jewellery and leave me with my face in this state.

"The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK."

City said in a statement they were giving support to the player and his family and that he is helping the police with their enquiries.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

