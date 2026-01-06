Man City defender Gvardiol to undergo shin surgery

Jan ‌5 : Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol will undergo surgery on a shin injury this week, the Premier League club said on ‌Monday.

The 23-year-old Croatian ‌was substituted early in the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 home draw against Chelsea.

"The defender will have surgery ‍later this week and assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury ​and expected ‌prognosis," City said in a statement.

City are second ​in the table on 42 points, ⁠six behind ‌leaders Arsenal. Their defender ​Ruben Dias also went off due to injury in ‍the Chelsea match and England ⁠centre back John Stones ​is sidelined too.

(Tommy Lund ‌in Gdansk. editing ‍by ​Ed Osmond)