Man City defender Gvardiol to undergo shin surgery
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 4, 2026 Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Phil Noble

06 Jan 2026 04:42AM
Jan ‌5 : Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol will undergo surgery on a shin injury this week, the Premier League club said on ‌Monday.

The 23-year-old Croatian ‌was substituted early in the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 home draw against Chelsea.

"The defender will have surgery ‍later this week and assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury ​and expected ‌prognosis," City  said in a statement.

City are second ​in the table on 42 points, ⁠six behind ‌leaders Arsenal. Their defender ​Ruben Dias also went off due to injury in ‍the Chelsea match and England ⁠centre back John Stones ​is sidelined too.

(Tommy Lund ‌in Gdansk. editing ‍by ​Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
