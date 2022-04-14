Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City hold off frustrated Atletico to reach semi-finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City hold off frustrated Atletico to reach semi-finals

Man City hold off frustrated Atletico to reach semi-finals
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Manchester City - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 13, 2022 Manchester City's Rodri celebrates with Fernandinho after the match REUTERS/Juan Medina
Man City hold off frustrated Atletico to reach semi-finals
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Manchester City - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 13, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak looks dejected after the match with teammates REUTERS/Juan Medina
Man City hold off frustrated Atletico to reach semi-finals
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Atletico Madrid v Manchester City - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - April 13, 2022 Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic looks dejected after the match with teammates REUTERS/Susana Vera
14 Apr 2022 05:12AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 05:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Manchester City produced a disciplined performance to secure a fractious 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and reach the Champions League semi-finals 1-0 on aggregate.

Tensions boiled over in the closing stages and Atletico defender Felipe was sent off after receiving a second yellow card before the teams played out 12 minutes of added time.

The English champions dominated the first half and Ilkay Gundogan struck the post with their best chance after a flowing move down the right.

Atletico enjoyed more possession after the interval and threatened to score the goal that would have taken the game into extra time but were unable to break down the visitors' defence.

City, bidding to win European club football's most prestigious trophy for the first time, will play record 13-times champions Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Manchester City Champions League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us