Man City drop points at Palace, error-strewn Man United lose to Forest

Manchester City's struggles continued in a 2-2 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday (Dec 7), while Manchester United lost 3-2 in their first defeat by Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in 30 years to prolong their rocky start under Ruben Amorim.

Brentford extended their unbeaten home run with a 4-2 win over Newcastle United, while Aston Villa beat Southampton 1-0.

Liverpool, who lead the standings, were set to kick off the weekend action at Everton, but the last ever Merseyside league derby at Goodison Park was postponed due to Storm Darragh.

Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis scored for City, who won in midweek but have lost four of their last six league games and twice trailed at a wet and windy Selhurst Park.

They remain fourth on 27 points, a point behind Chelsea and Arsenal and eight off Liverpool but having played a game more.

"We take a point. We fought incredible and came back twice," City manager Pep Guardiola told the BBC. "It's a season to suffer. We'll see what happens in the last months.

"We tried. We cannot talk about the title race when we lose four games in a row and draw. We have to do more games to be consistent. It's difficult in the situation we have. I'm really pleased for the players - they fought and did everything."

Daniel Munoz and Maxence Lacroix scored for Palace. City defender Lewis got their second equaliser in the 68th minute but was shown a red card in the 84th after a second booking.

UNITED STRUGGLE

Manchester United's defensive weaknesses were exploited again as they fell to Forest, who are two points behind City in fifth, while the scale of the task facing Amorim was apparent as his side languish in 13th place after a disjointed display.

"Tough game in a tough moment, but we have to continue the job," the new United manager said.

The hosts went behind within two minutes as Forest defender Nikola Milenkovic headed home a corner, before United levelled when Rasmus Hojlund pounced to slot home a rebound.

Amorim's side started the second half equally badly and again they conceded within two minutes when Morgan Gibbs-White's shot somehow took goalkeeper Andre Onana by surprise.

Onana was at fault again when Chris Wood sent a looping header over him and defender Lisandro Martinez. Bruno Fernandes pulled one back but United's fans were left frustrated again.

BATTLING BRENTFORD

Brentford held on to beat Newcastle at the Gtech Community Stadium after the visitors twice came from a goal down in the first half before Nathan Collins and Kevin Schade struck to wrap up the points.

Brentford climbed to seventh place in increasingly windy conditions while the Magpies are 12th.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa also scored for Brentford, while Newcastle's goals came from Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes.

"One of the best results you can have in that weather, both sides were struggling, the wind was carnage," Collins said.

A first-half strike by Aston Villa's Colombia forward Jhon Duran was enough to secure the points in their home win over bottom side Southampton.

"We have to thank our fans because it was difficult in the weather today," said Villa manager Unai Emery.

Duran had netted in the 24th minute, chasing down a long ball and capitalising on some sloppy defending before charging into the box and powering a finish past goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Villa moved up to sixth, while Southampton remain rooted to the basement and are eight points from the safety zone.

Arsenal travel to Fulham and Chelsea visit Tottenham Hotspur amongst four games on Sunday's schedule.