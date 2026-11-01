Man City edge London Lionesses in WSL thriller

LONDON, Nov 1 : Manchester City's Lauren Hemp struck the winner as her side beat London City Lionesses 2-1 away in a thrilling top-of-the-table clash in the Women's Super League on Sunday, with Hemp's decisive goal coming just after the Lionesses had equalised.

The win lifts City past Chelsea and into top spot on 22 points after eight games but they will likely finish the day back in second as Chelsea were playing bottom side Charlton Athletic later in the afternoon.

The Lionesses had plenty of success with their high pressing in the first half but wasted the chances that came their way, and they were punished eight minutes into the second half when Bunny Shaw rounded keeper Mary Earps and kept a cool head before blasting the ball high into the net.

Jana Fernandez equalised for the home side with a brilliant glancing header from a corner in the 72nd minute, but she undid her good work just over two minutes later when she allowed Hemp to steal past her to stab home a cross from Mary Fowler for the winner.

The defeat leaves London City third in the table, six points behind Manchester City.

In the other early kick-off, Arsenal's underwhelming start to the season continued when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Aston Villa, with Alessia Russo scoring the equaliser in the 85th minute to avoid another embarrassing defeat.

The point moves Arsenal up to sixth place on 10 points, two behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who played out a scoreless draw with Everton on Saturday.