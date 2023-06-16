Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City to face Arsenal in Community Shield on Aug. 6
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City to face Arsenal in Community Shield on Aug. 6

Man City to face Arsenal in Community Shield on Aug. 6
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Manchester City Victory Parade - Manchester, Britain - June 12, 2023 The Premier League and Champions League trophies are displayed on the bus during the parade REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Man City to face Arsenal in Community Shield on Aug. 6
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Manchester City Victory Parade - Manchester, Britain - June 12, 2023 Manchester City's Nathan Ake and teammates are pictured on the bus as the parade is escorted through Manchester by police officers REUTERS/Phil Noble
16 Jun 2023 10:47PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Treble winners Manchester City will kick off their 2023-24 season against Arsenal on Aug. 6 in the Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season, England's Football Association (FA) said on Friday.

With City winning both the league and FA Cup, league runners-up Arsenal will play the English champions as the game returns to Wembley. Arsenal finished five points behind City in the league.

Last year's game between City and Liverpool was played at Leicester City's King Power Stadium as the women's European Championship final was scheduled over the same weekend at Wembley.

The new Premier League season kicks off on Aug. 11 with City taking on newly-promoted Burnley.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.