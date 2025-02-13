Man City face Newcastle as battle for European places hots up

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City will look to shake off their habit of throwing away leads when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday amid the fight for European qualifying berths.

Pep Guardiola's side have developed a worrying habit of late-game collapses that threatens to define their season, the most recent being Wednesday's 3-2 Champions League loss to Real Madrid in their playoff first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

"I think every mistake that we do ends up in a goal in this season, and from games that we are almost winning, we concede from nowhere," City midfielder Mateo Kovacic told Sky Sports.

"It's tough because it's never happened here. (But) we look to change the season in a good way, because there are still a lot of games to play."

Kovacic's poorly executed back pass allowed Real's Vinicius Jr to intercept the ball and set up Jude Bellingham for a last-gasp winner on Wednesday that has left City's Champions League campaign hanging by a thread as they bid to reach the last 16.

But their more immediate concern is securing a top-four Premier League finish for a Champions League spot next season.

City are in fifth position two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 24 games, while Eddie Howe's Newcastle, winners of 12 of their last 14 matches in all competitions, are level with Guardiola's outfit on 41 points in sixth spot.

"I think this team is great, and everybody knows that we are not in the perfect situation, and we will do our best to change it," Kovacic said. "And (Saturday) is a new day and a new challenge to be a better version of yourself."

UNFAMILIAR TERRRITORY

Near the other end of the standings, injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur and fellow strugglers Manchester United clash in a crucial match for both sides on Sunday.

Spurs and United find themselves in unfamiliar territory, occupying the lower half of the table, setting up what could be a pivotal clash as they both try to climb up the table.

Ruben Amorim's United are 13th with just two wins in their last five league games, while Ange Postecoglou's hosts are two points behind them in 14th.

During a visit to the Tottenham Stadium this week, King Charles asked captain Son Heung-min if Spurs are in good form.

"We are in a difficult moment but we are working hard," the South Korea international said.

Second-placed Arsenal travel to Leicester City on Saturday after their hopes of catching leaders Liverpool took another hit with news that Kai Havertz could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, leaving their attack threadbare.

Havertz joins Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli (both hamstring) on the injured forwards list.

Arsenal are seven points behind Liverpool, who were held to a 2-2 draw in the last Goodison Park Merseyside derby on Wednesday, host lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

The weekend's Premier League fixtures kick off on Friday night when 10th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion host Chelsea, who will be without striker Nicolas Jackson for six to eight weeks due to a hamstring injury, coach Enzo Maresca said on Thursday.

"We didn't think it was a big injury. Unfortunately he had the scan a few days ago and it is an important one, he'll be out for six to eight weeks," he told reporters ahead of the trip to Brighton, who dumped Chelsea out of the FA Cup last weekend.