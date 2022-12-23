Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City face Southampton, Man United host Charlton in League Cup quarters
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City face Southampton, Man United host Charlton in League Cup quarters

Man City face Southampton, Man United host Charlton in League Cup quarters

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Round of 16 - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 22, 2022 General view of the corner flag before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

23 Dec 2022 08:30AM (Updated: 23 Dec 2022 08:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Manchester City will travel to Southampton in the League Cup quarter-finals after knocking out holders Liverpool and Manchester United were handed a home tie against third-tier Charlton Athletic in the draw on Thursday.

Nottingham Forest will host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United will entertain Leicester City.

Champions Manchester City, who have won the League Cup six times in the last nine years, overcame Liverpool 3-2 in an enthralling fourth-round match.

Charlton, who were last in the Premier League in 2007, overcame Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties after a 0-0 draw and were rewarded with a trip to 20-times English champions Manchester United, who beat Burnley 2-0 to reach the last eight.

The matches will be played in the week beginning Jan. 9.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.