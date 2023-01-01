Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City fall behind in title race after Everton draw
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City fall behind in title race after Everton draw

Man City fall behind in title race after Everton draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 31, 2022 Manchester City's Manuel Akanji and Everton's Conor Coady react Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Man City fall behind in title race after Everton draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 31, 2022 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland shoots at goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Man City fall behind in title race after Everton draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 31, 2022 Everton's Amadou Onana is shown a yellow card by referee Andy Madley REUTERS/Phil Noble
Man City fall behind in title race after Everton draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 31, 2022 Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action with Everton's Seamus Coleman REUTERS/Phil Noble
Man City fall behind in title race after Everton draw
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 31, 2022 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland with Everton's Amadou Onana after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
01 Jan 2023 01:45AM (Updated: 01 Jan 2023 01:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City slipped off the pace in their bid to catch up with Premier League leaders Arsenal as they were held to a 1-1 draw by strugglers Everton in their final match of the year.

Erling Haaland made a positive start for Pep Guardiola's men when he latched on to Riyad Mahrez's pass to tap home his 21st league goal of the season.

After a number of stoppages early in the second half, with one taking over six minutes as the assistant referee's communications headset was repaired, Demarai Gray levelled for the visitors.

The Everton winger surged up the left-hand flank in a rare counter-attack before cutting inside and unleashing a curling effort from the edge of the box which left City goalkeeper Ederson beaten.

The result left second-placed City four points behind Arsenal having played a game more, while Everton are 16th with 15 points. They are two points above the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.