Man City fans' mocking banner fuelled Real's Vinicius in 3-2 win

Some Manchester City fans took a not-so-subtle dig at Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during Tuesday's Champions League playoff game, displaying a banner showing City midfielder Rodri with the Ballon d'Or trophy beside the caption, "Stop crying your heart out."

But Vinicius, who said he believed his activism against racism led to him not winning the prestigious award last year, used the mocking banner as fuel, helping Jude Bellingham score a late winner as Real clinched a 3-2 victory in the first leg of the tie.

“Yes, I saw it. At times the opposing fans do things which spur me on to put in a great performance. I did that again here tonight and we managed to win the game," said player-of-the-match Vinicius.

Real had cancelled their plans to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony in anticipation of Vinicius not winning the men's award, with several teammates and former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo saying the Brazil international deserved to win.

Vinicius went on to win the FIFA player of the year 2024 award in December.

"We have to get back to Madrid and our fans will make it special," Vinicius said after Tuesday's win.

"The return leg will be tough but we have to keep this up and defend like we did tonight to ensure another magical night in front of our fans."

Defending champions Real host City in the second leg game next Wednesday.