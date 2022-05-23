Man City fight back to win title, Spurs take fourth

MANCHESTER : Manchester City won the Premier League title by a point from rivals Liverpool on the final day of the campaign after Pep Guardiola's side survived a huge scare on Sunday.

City had to fight back from 2-0 down in the second half, but three goals in the space of five minutes - including two from German substitute Ilkay Gundogan set off the party, with fans pouring onto the field at the Etihad Stadium at the final whistle.

City have now won four of the last five Premier League titles and their victory ends Liverpool's hopes of a unique quadruple of trophies.

Liverpool, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris next week, had also found it hard to get their business done at Anfield against Wolverhampton Wanderers but late goals from Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson earned them a 3-1 win.

Juergen Klopp's side never went top of the 'live table' during the afternoon of drama but until City's revival the destiny of the title was hanging tantalisingly in the balance.

Tottenham Hotspur comfortably secured the fourth Champions League spot with a 5-0 win at relegated Norwich City while North London rivals Arsenal had to settle for fifth spot despite crushing Everton 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

A fine header from fullback Matty Cash had put Villa 1-0 up at the break and the nerves of the City fans worsened after Brazilian former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho doubled the advantage in the 69th minute.

At that stage Liverpool were being held 1-1 by Wolves and still in second spot but a goal for them at Anfield would have put them in pole position.

But by the time Liverpool did take charge of their game, City had fought back and blown away all the fear of a final-day collapse in five blistering minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan headed in a Raheem Sterling cross before Spanish midfielder Rodri drove into the bottom corner and German Gundogan then completed the turnaround, tapping in a low cross from Kevin De Bruyne at the back post.

City fans poured on to the field at the final whistle with no sign that the novelty of being champions of England is wearing off.

At the other end of the table, Burnley were relegated after they lost 2-1 at home to Newcastle United while Leeds United secured survival with a 2-1 victory at Brentford.

Norwich and Watford had already been relegated before the final day.

Manchester United will play in the Europa League after finishing in sixth position despite a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in Ralf Rangnick's final game in charge.

West Ham United will have to settle for Europa Conference League action after they failed to take advantage of United's slip, losing 3-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion.