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Man City found guilty of all charges of serious financial rule breaches: Premier League
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Man City found guilty of all charges of serious financial rule breaches: Premier League

Man City found guilty of all charges of serious financial rule breaches: Premier League

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 5, 2025 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

30 Sep 2026 12:08AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2026 12:12AM)
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Sept 29 : Manchester City have been found guilty of all charges of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons, the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The core decision... details how the club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade," said Richard Masters, the chief executive of the Premier League.

"There are elements of the case that remain to be decided, including, importantly, what sanction must follow for these breaches."

Source: Reuters
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