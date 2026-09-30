Man City found guilty of all charges of serious financial rule breaches: Premier League

Sept 29 : Manchester City have been found guilty of all charges of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons, the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The core decision... details how the club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade," said Richard Masters, the chief executive of the Premier League.

"There are elements of the case that remain to be decided, including, importantly, what sanction must follow for these breaches."