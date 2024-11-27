Man City give up three-goal lead in 3-3 draw with Feyenoord

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City squandered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Dutch side Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday in another calamitous performance from Pep Guardiola's stuttering side.

Erling Haaland bagged a brace for the hosts, but huge defensive blunders in the dying minutes saw them fall to 15th in the Champions League table on eight points.

Haaland got City on the scoresheet in the 45th minute with a blistering penalty kick past Timon Wellenreuther after he was fouled in the box.

Ilkay Gundogan doubled the lead in the 50th minute with a low long-range shot that took a deflection in, before Haaland completed his brace three minutes later when he stabbed home Matheus Nunes' cross for his 46th goal in Europe's elite competition.

Astonishingly, Feyenoord replied with three goals inside 15 minutes, first from Anis Hadj Moussa, who pounced on a careless ball back from Josko Gvardiol in the 75th minute. Then Santiago Gimenez struck seven minutes later when he chested in Jordan Lotomba's cross, created from another wayward Gvardiol pass.

David Hancko got the equaliser in the 89th minute when City keeper Ederson was beaten by Igor Paixao who sent a cross to Hancko to head in.