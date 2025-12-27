Man City go top with 2-1 win at Forest after Cherki heroics

NOTTINGHAM, Dec 27 : ‌Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 to move provisionally to the top of the Premier League table after Rayan Cherki grabbed a goal and assist away at The City Ground on Saturday.

The French midfielder first threaded the pass for City's opener before striking an 83rd-minute winner from a set-piece to secure their eighth straight victory across all competitions.

The result moved City to 40 points, one ahead of Arsenal who face Brighton & Hove ‌Albion later on Saturday. Forest remain in 17th place, nervously looking ‌over their shoulder at a five-point gap between them and the relegation zone.

"When the games come we need just one thing: to win. We take the points because the championship is so long and so hard, so today is a big win," Cherki told TNT Sports.

"It's good for the team because the game was not simple."

City dominated possession in a goalless first half but struggled to ‍break down Forest's compact defensive shape, with striker Erling Haaland largely isolated up front.

Forest's best chance fell to Morgan Gibbs-White, who failed to convert Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross from behind the defence early in the game.

CHERKI AND REIJNDERS FIND CITY BREAKTHROUGH

The breakthrough came within three minutes of the restart when Cherki slipped ​the ball through for Tijjani Reijnders and ‌the Dutchman fired home from an angle to make it 1-0.

But City's lead lasted only six minutes as Forest launched a swift counter-attack that ended with Igor Jesus ​crossing for Omari Hutchinson, who took his shot first-time and beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to score his first ⁠goal for the club.

Forest sensed victory but squandered ‌chances when Jesus and Nicolo Savona both shot over, while at the other end Phil ​Foden's effort was well saved by goalkeeper John Victor.

City's sustained pressure finally paid off when Josko Gvardiol headed down a corner kick for Cherki, who took it on ‍the half-volley and sent a low drive from the edge of the box into the back of ⁠the net to restore their lead.

Forest's loss also extended Sean Dyche's winless record against Pep Guardiola to 17 Premier ​League games, the longest winless ‌streak for a manager against another in the league.