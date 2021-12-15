Logo
Man City hammer Leeds 7-0 for seventh straight win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leeds United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 14, 2021 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leeds United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 14, 2021 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their third goal with Phil Foden Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leeds United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 14, 2021 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leeds United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 14, 2021 Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
15 Dec 2021 06:14AM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 06:33AM)
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City crushed Leeds United 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday to make it seven Premier League wins a row and move four points clear at the top of the table.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were simply brushed aside by a City side who were at their very best after they took an eighth-minute lead through Phil Foden.

Foden slotted home, after Leeds keeper Illan Meslier had come out to stop an effort from Rodri, for the 500th Premier League goal scored by the club in 207 games under Pep Guardiola - the fastest any team has reached that landmark.

The Spaniard’s counterpart, Leeds' Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa, could do nothing to halt a rampant City and his team's wide-open approach certainly did little to help.

Five minutes later the lead was doubled when Jack Grealish met an inswinging cross from Riyad Mahrez with a firm header which flashed past Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

Kevin De Bruyne made it 3-0, showing pace and a clinical finish, as he latched on to a fine through ball from the impressive Rodri.

Shortly after the restart Mahrez added the fourth, given far too much space on the corner of the box, to pick his spot and place the ball, with the aid of a heavy deflection, in the bottom corner.

De Bruyne blasted in a spectacular, unstoppable drive from over 20 metres out, the Belgian, looking back to his very best, thundering the ball centrally.

John Stones slotted home the sixth after a fine double save from Meslier and then substitute Nathan Ake headed in a Foden corner to make it 7-0.

The loss was 16th-placed Leeds' joint biggest defeat since joining the Football League in 1920.

They lost 8-1 to Stoke in 1934, 7-0 to West Ham in 1966 and 7-0 to Arsenal in 1979.

City have 41 points with Liverpool and Chelsea, who both play on Thursday, on 37 and 36 points respectively.

Source: Reuters

