Man City held to 2-2 draw after late collapse against Brentford

LONDON :Misfiring Manchester City threw away a two-goal lead as Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard scored late goals to earn hosts Brentford a thrilling 2-2 Premier League draw on Tuesday.

After suffering six league defeats in November and December, City had bounced back with a draw against Everton and wins over Leicester City and West Ham United, but Tuesday's late collapse brought their short-lived revival to an abrupt halt.

The point leaves them sixth in the table on 35 points, while the Bees are 10th on 28 points after a most unlikely comeback.

After struggling to create chances in the first half, Man City winger Savinho went close to breaking the deadlock in the 50th minute, marauding forward through the left channel before thumping a shot off the foot of the post.

Two minutes later Erling Haaland headed straight at the keeper when he really should have scored.

The breakthrough finally came for City in the 66th minute when a brilliant ball from the right by Kevin De Bruyne was met with a deft volley from Foden, who steered it in at the far post.

The game should have been over when Foden made it 2-0 12 minutes later, reacting quickest to rattle home the rebound after Savinho's initial shot was saved to silence the home crowd.

Four minutes later, however, Brentford's Wissa ensured a nervy finish when he fired home from close range to reduce the deficit, and with City's defenders having made several last-ditch interventions to protect their lead, they should have been aware of the threat posed by Brentford.

Denmark international Norgaard completed the comeback two minutes into added time, getting enough power on his glancing header to send it past Stefan Ortega, despite the City keeper getting a strong hand to it.