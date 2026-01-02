Man City held to scoreless draw by spirited Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, England, Jan 1 : ‌Manchester City's Premier League title challenge suffered an early New Year's blow on Thursday as they were held to a 0-0 draw away to Sunderland, who weathered a second-half storm to preserve their unbeaten home record in the league this season.

Bolstered by that unbeaten run, the home crowd at the Stadium of Light got behind their team from the first minute, cheering loudly at every crunching tackle their players put in.

City’s Bernardo Silva had the ball in the back of the net in the ‌sixth minute but the flag went up almost immediately for offside and a ‌VAR review confirmed that the goal should be disallowed.

In the 19th minute the crowd were on their feet again as Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey held off Ruben Dias, but even though the City defender went to ground, Brobbey couldn’t steer his shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma and the danger was averted.

City came into the game on the back of eight straight wins in all competitions, but Sunderland’s defence kept striker Erling Haaland quiet in the first half, limiting ‍him to one shot which was easily saved.

The visitors roared out of the traps in the second half as forward Savinho wasted two excellent opportunities to give them the lead, and substitute Josko Gvardiol came off the bench and immediately joined in the attack, making a nuisance of himself in the opposition penalty area.

With City welcoming back midfielder Rodri from ​injury when he came on as a ‌second-half substitute, Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs pulled off a string of fine reflex saves to keep them out, and the home side had several chances of their own to nick all three points.

Despite ​the intense pressure from their visitors, a combination of courageous defending, the raucous home crowd and an occasional slice of good ⁠fortune meant Sunderland kept a valuable clean sheet, ‌while the closest City came to a goal was a flicked shot from Gvardiol that shaved a post.

Promoted back ​to the Premier League ahead of this season, Sunderland have reached the halfway point of the season and are in seventh place in the standings on 29 points. City remain in second spot, ‍four points behind leaders Arsenal.

"It's just the energy, our dressing room is so positive. We have such good energy with ⁠the staff, with the players," Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka told Sky Sports.

"In the end, the results speak for ourselves, because we are ​putting a lot of effort day ‌by day, week by week. I think we can be very happy for the moment ‍after ​the first round."