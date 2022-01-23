Logo
Man City held at Southampton as winning run ends
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - January 22, 2022 Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus in action with Southampton's Romain Perraud REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - January 22, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - January 22, 2022 Southampton's Che Adams in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - January 22, 2022 Manchester City's Ruben Dias carries the ball after Aymeric Laporte scores their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Manchester City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - January 22, 2022 Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte scores their first goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
23 Jan 2022 03:42AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 03:42AM)
SOUTHAMPTON : Manchester City's long winning run in the Premier League finally came to an end as the leaders were held to a 1-1 draw away at Southampton on Saturday.

Seeking a 13th successive victory, Pep Guardiola's side were rocked early on as Kyle Walker-Peters's superb finish gave Southampton a surprise lead.

Southampton were good value for their advantage and could have scored more against an unusually lacklustre City.

The hosts had more chances early in the second half but City finally got into their stride and Aymeric Laporte headed them level from Kevin De Bruyne's delivery in the 65th minute.

City took charge after that with de Bruyne thumping a shot against the post but Southampton dug in for a well-deserved share of the spoils.

City have 57 points from 23 games with Liverpool on 45 albeit having played two fewer games.

Southampton are 12th with 25 points.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

