Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City hire Pannick as defence counsel over alleged financial rule breaches
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City hire Pannick as defence counsel over alleged financial rule breaches

08 Feb 2023 03:49AM (Updated: 08 Feb 2023 03:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

David Pannick, of Blackstone Chambers, will again defend Manchester City after the Premier League brought more than 100 charges against the football club for breaches of financial rules on Monday.

City, the world's highest revenue-generating club last season according to Deloitte, have been referred to an independent commission for alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules stretching from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign.

Pannick, who recently advised former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an investigation into whether he misled parliament, represented the club in its unsuccessful appeal against the Premier League's dispute resolution system to the Commercial Court and Court of Appeal, as well as in the underlying arbitration in July 2021.

Pannick could be paid 80,000 pounds ($96,184) a day, or 400,000 pounds ($480,920) a week, the same rate as Kevin De Bruyne, City's - and the Premier League's - highest paid player, said legal website The Lawyer.

City, who have won the Premier League title six times since being acquired by Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group, would have also allegedly breached rules relating to the provision of accurate financial information.

If proven, at worst the charges could lead to the club's expulsion from the Premier League.

($1 = 0.8317 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.