MANCHESTER, England,, Nov 22 : Manchester City missed out on the chance to move into first place in the Women's Super League on Sunday, suffering a 3-1 defeat at home by Tottenham Hotspur that leaves them second in the standings.

With leaders Chelsea held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool on Saturday, reigning champions City looked set to capitalise on that slip-up when they took a 1-0 lead thanks to a Bunny Shaw goal in the 10th minute. However, Norwegian striker Cathinka Tandberg levelled for Spurs just before the break.

City stuttered in attack, and they were punished in the 74th minute when Drew Spence sliced them open with a pass through the middle that Matilda Vinberg picked up before slotting into the net, and Jessica Naz added a goal on her 100th WSL appearance shortly afterwards to make it 3-1.

The defeat leaves City on 25 points after 11 games, two behind Chelsea and two ahead of third-placed London City Lionesses, while the win lifts Spurs to fifth on 20 points.

In the day's other early kick-off, Simi Awujo struck deep into second-half stoppage time to give Manchester United a 2-1 win away to Birmingham City to leave them fourth in the table on 21 points.