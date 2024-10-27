Man City move top as early Haaland strike secures win over Southampton

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored an early goal to take the champions provisionally top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over lowly Southampton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's team have 23 points after nine games, two ahead of Liverpool, who visit Arsenal on Sunday. Southampton are still without a win in their first season back in the top flight after a season away and sit bottom on one point.

While Haaland scored a stunner in Wednesday's 5-0 Champions League thrashing of Sparta Prague, he had gone three Premier League games without a goal but ended that drought in the fifth minute on Saturday.

Wrestling with defender Jan Bednarek, the 24-year-old Norwegian, a master of scoring from difficult angles, stabbed the ball into the roof of the net with a toe while falling onto his backside.

Southampton had a terrific chance to level right before the break when Cameron Archer was one-on-one with keeper Ederson - and Saints boss Russell Martin already had his hands raised in celebration - but the forward smashed his shot against the bar.

Haaland, whose 11 goals top the league scoring chart, had a flurry of near-misses in the second half, including a sitter from close range that he poked just wide and then buried his head in his hands in disbelief.

The afternoon was a tale of teams heading in opposite directions, with City stretching their unbeaten streak in the Premier League to 32 games. They have not lost a league game at the Etihad since a defeat by Brentford in November 2022.

Southampton have not won at City since 2004.

The win for Guardiola's side was not particularly pretty.

They did just enough to beat a Southampton team who were pinned back in their own half for much of the afternoon. Russell Martin's side will have to take comfort from conceding just one goal after allowing 18 in their previous eight league matches.

"We're used to that when teams defend deep against us which makes it more difficult, we have to be patient," City midfielder Bernardo Silva said.

"We had our chances to score three or four goals to make it, but (Southampton) deserve a lot of credit for what they did here today."

City hammered the visitors with 22 shots to Saints' five.