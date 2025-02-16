Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City newcomer Marmoush nets hat-trick in 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Man City newcomer Marmoush nets hat-trick in 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle

Man City newcomer Marmoush nets hat-trick in 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Newcastle United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 15, 2025 Manchester City's Omar Marmoush in action with Newcastle United's Fabian Schar Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

16 Feb 2025 12:58AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City's new signing Omar Marmoush bagged a hat-trick in 13 first-half minutes in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, making an emphatic statement in his first start since arriving at the club last month.

James McAtee added a late strike for Pep Guardiola's side who climbed to fourth place in the standings on 44 points, while Newcastle slipped to seventh on 41.

The 26-year-old Marmoush gave the hosts the lead in the 19th minute when City goalkeeper Ederson launched a long pass that defender Kieran Trippier misjudged and the Egyptian lobbed the ball over the onrushing Martin Dubravka.

Marmoush doubled his tally five minutes later when he latched onto a pass from Ilkay Gundogan before firing in a low shot that took a slight deflection off Trippier. The striker completed his hat-trick in the 33rd when Savinho found him with acres of space for a blistering shot from 12 yards out.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement