Man City newcomer Marmoush nets hat-trick in 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City's new signing Omar Marmoush bagged a hat-trick in 13 first-half minutes in a 4-0 rout of Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, making an emphatic statement in his first start since arriving at the club last month.

James McAtee added a late strike for Pep Guardiola's side who climbed to fourth place in the standings on 44 points, while Newcastle slipped to seventh on 41.

The 26-year-old Marmoush gave the hosts the lead in the 19th minute when City goalkeeper Ederson launched a long pass that defender Kieran Trippier misjudged and the Egyptian lobbed the ball over the onrushing Martin Dubravka.

Marmoush doubled his tally five minutes later when he latched onto a pass from Ilkay Gundogan before firing in a low shot that took a slight deflection off Trippier. The striker completed his hat-trick in the 33rd when Savinho found him with acres of space for a blistering shot from 12 yards out.