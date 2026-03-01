Logo
Logo

Sport

Man City newcomer Semenyo senses team's shift into title-winning mentality
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Man City newcomer Semenyo senses team's shift into title-winning mentality

Man City newcomer Semenyo senses team's shift into title-winning mentality
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - February 28, 2026 Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates after the match alongside Nathan Ake Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Man City newcomer Semenyo senses team's shift into title-winning mentality
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - February 28, 2026 Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Man City newcomer Semenyo senses team's shift into title-winning mentality
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - February 28, 2026 Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Man City newcomer Semenyo senses team's shift into title-winning mentality
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - February 28, 2026 Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo and Ruben Dias in action with Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Man City newcomer Semenyo senses team's shift into title-winning mentality
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester City - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - February 28, 2026 Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring their first goal with Rayan Ait-Nouri REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
01 Mar 2026 05:29AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEEDS, England, Feb 28 : Antoine Semenyo may be just weeks into his Manchester City career, but the forward says he can already feel the winners of six of the last eight Premier League crowns switching into title-winning mentality as the run-in tightens. 

The 26‑year‑old was the difference on Saturday, scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win at Leeds United that pulled City within two points of leaders Arsenal after 28 games for both teams.

The Gunners host sixth-placed Chelsea on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side have made a habit of tightening the screws come spring, stacking unbeaten streaks and grinding out narrow wins. 

"Definitely seeing it, it starts from training every day - little habits, passing, possession, just making sure that attention to detail, everyone's focused and not lacking," said Semenyo. 

"When you do that in training, it follows into games, and everyone just wants to win. Everyone is just major focused, and that shift in mentality is so crazy that just little things and making sure that we're in tip-top shape."

City's league-leading scorer Erling Haaland, who has shouldered the heavy weight of providing the team's goals, missed Saturday's game with an injury.

Semenyo, who has six goals and two assists in his 11 games since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in January, filled in admirably but admitted the weight of responsibility is greater when Haaland is absent.

"Being up front, if the big man's not there, you have to fill his boots," he said. "It's always going to be big pressure when you’re replacing Erling in the team."

But Semenyo's impact has been seamless, something he credits to his teammates and Guardiola.

"The boys make it so easy for me to adapt," he said. "They try to play to my strengths, and the coach helps me just be me — be confident, be calm — and pop up with goals. Playing around world-class players keeps me on my toes."

Semenyo even debuted a new goal celebration, strumming an imaginary guitar after suggestions his mum was not keen on his previous trademark back flip celebration.

"A few friends said I should do something funny," Semenyo said. "That was the first thing that came to my head. The crowd loved it."

Asked whether he was surprised by Semenyo's immediate impact, Guardiola said the club had simply hoped the signing would fit.

"You never know," he said. "You buy players with good intentions, but the impact has been good."

The City boss admitted Haaland's absence remains significant, saying "I wish he was back."

But he offered no clarity on when the striker will return.

"I don't know. We don't have spies in the training centre to deliver info," he said joking. "I don't think it's a big issue. We will see."

For now, Semenyo is helping keep City on Arsenal's heels.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement