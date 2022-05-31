Man City not done with transfer business after signing Haaland - chairman

Manchester City may have signed Erling Haaland and have Julian Alvarez available from River Plate for next season but the Premier League champions are only just getting started on strengthening the team, chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has said.

City reached an agreement to sign Norway striker Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, with the 21-year-old having scored 86 goals in 89 games for the German side.

Argentina international Alvarez - who scored six goals for River Plate in a Copa Libertadores game last week - was signed on a 5-1/2-year deal in January and the 22-year-old will remain at the Buenos Aires side on loan until July.

"I can confirm that there will be more players coming in. We are looking to strengthen the team in the areas that we need strengthening," Al Mubarak told the club's website https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/chairman-interview-2022-transfers-63789517.

"As you know, every season some players leave, and then we have to continuously refresh the team. Again, we will always look at improving and strengthening.

"I think we've made two very important additions already, but I anticipate we'll be doing a couple more. We'll try to go as fast as we can, but you know how the market goes - it's not always entirely in our control."

City have won their fourth Premier League title in five years and, although the club are aiming to bolster the squad, Al Mubarak said manager Pep Guardiola would also look for solutions within the academy.

"We're in a different position to the one we were in many years ago," he added. "We have so much talent available within the squad and the academy that when we need something, it's very specific and it's very deliberate."