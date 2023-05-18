Logo
Sport

Man City outclass Real Madrid to reach Champions League final
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 17, 2023 Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Bernardo Silva Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 17, 2023 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Erling Braut Haaland after being substituted REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 17, 2023 Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Phil Foden, Rodri, Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 17, 2023 Real Madrid's Eder Militao scores an own goal and Manchester City's third REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Manchester City v Real Madrid - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 17, 2023 Manchester City fans with flags inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
18 May 2023 05:07AM (Updated: 18 May 2023 05:13AM)
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City marched into the Champions League final for the second time in three seasons after outclassing holders Real Madrid 4-0 for a 5-1 aggregate victory at a raucous Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (May 17).

Bernardo Silva's first-half double put City in control against the 14-time European champions and an own goal by Eder Militao after the break and a late fourth from Julian Alvarez sealed the deal for Pep Guardiola's side as they avenged last year's bitter semi-final loss.

With Inter Milan awaiting in the final, City will now be huge favourites to finally deliver the trophy Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour has craved since buying the club in 2008, having lost to Chelsea two years ago.

City are now unbeaten in 26 home matches in the competition and that run was never in danger once Portuguese midfielder Silva whipped a shot past Thibaut Courtois in the 23rd minute and then headed his side's second in the 37th minute.

The second half was almost a formality as holders Real, bidding to win the trophy for a sixth time in 10 seasons, were outplayed by a relentless City side closing in on a treble.

And there was no way back for Carlo Ancelotti's side when Kevin De Bruyne's free kick flicked off Militao in the 76th minute.

Alvarez put the icing on the cake of a memorable night for City with a clinical finish after coming on as late replacement for Erling Haaland. 

Source: Reuters

