Man City players back with fresh minds and legs after three-day break, Guardiola says

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 27 : Manchester City players have returned to training with fresh legs and minds after Pep Guardiola gave them three days off amid a busy schedule and with a tight title race ahead, the manager said on Friday.

City are on a five-match winning streak in all competitions before Saturday's trip to Leeds United with the aim of keeping up the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal, who sit five points clear at the top, having played one game more than City.

"It's not to go to Maldives. Since September-October we've had long weeks," Guardiola told reporters when asked why he gave his players a mid-season break.

"I've learned in this country, less is more. And we can train less because the schedule allowed us. You have to clean the minds and legs to come back better."

Winger Jeremy Doku, who has scored three goals and provided 11 assists this season, has also returned to training after suffering a calf injury.

Leeds, 15th in the table, held top-five sides Chelsea and Aston Villa in their last two league games, and had threatened a 2-2 draw at City in November before Phil Foden scored an added-time winner for Guardiola's side.

Guardiola, who has led City to six Premier League titles since 2017-18, said he did not remember how it felt dealing with the pressure of the title race for the first time.

"I don't remember. I'm not here to give advice to Mikel (Arteta)," he said, referring to his former assistant coach who has led Arsenal to second-place finishes in the last three seasons.