Man City, Premier League welcome panel ruling on sponsorship deals
General view inside the Etihad Stadium before a match. (Photo: Reuters/Molly Darlington)

07 Oct 2024 10:04PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2024 10:16PM)
LONDON: Manchester City and the Premier League on Monday (Oct 7) welcomed a decision by an arbitration panel into the English club's alleged violations of the league's rules on Associated Party Transactions (APT).

The panel ruled that parts of the Premier League's rules on APT were in breach of British competition law and were also unlawful because clubs were unable to comment on types of data the league would take into account.

The Premier League's decision in relation to two transactions - a deal with First Abu Dhabi Bank and another with Etihad Aviation group, both in 2023 - were "reached in a procedurally unfair manner" and must be overturned, the panel also ruled.

In a statement, City said they had succeeded with their claim while the Premier League said the decision endorsed "the overall objectives, framework and decision-making of the APT system" and upheld the need for the APT system.

Source: Reuters/zl

