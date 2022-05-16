Logo
Man City ready to 'give our lives' to retain title: Guardiola
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester City - London Stadium, London, Britain - May 15, 2022 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola applauds the fans after the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien

16 May 2022 12:53PM (Updated: 16 May 2022 12:53PM)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said they are ready to "give their lives" in the final match of the season to retain the Premier League title in front of their supporters.

City were held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham United in their penultimate game on Sunday, taking them four points clear of Liverpool, who can narrow the gap to one point when they travel to Southampton on Tuesday.

City then host Aston Villa and Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the campaign.

"Next week our stadium will be sold out, we will give them our lives and they will give theirs, all together," Guardiola said. "To do it is an incredible privilege, after many years.

"To have our chance with our people, to win one game to be champions. I'm looking forward to it."

While City could be crowned champions on Tuesday if Liverpool lose, Guardiola said he was only focused on his own side.

"If they lose or win it depends on us do the most perfect game we possibly can do," Guardiola added.

"Against this Liverpool you cannot win the league four games ago. You have to fight until the end. The big privilege is that it is at home and it is in our hands."

Jack Grealish said City were behind Riyad Mahrez, who missed a late penalty against West Ham.

"We would never ever look to blame anyone," Grealish said. "Riyad is that type of personality and character that will lift his head up and be ready to go again next week."

Source: Reuters

