Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City reclaim top spot with win at Burnley
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City reclaim top spot with win at Burnley

Man City reclaim top spot with win at Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - April 2, 2022 Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their first goal with Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker REUTERS/Craig Brough
Man City reclaim top spot with win at Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - April 2, 2022 Burnley's Maxwel Cornet heads at goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Man City reclaim top spot with win at Burnley
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - April 2, 2022 Burnley's Charlie Taylor in action with Manchester City's Kyle Walker Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
03 Apr 2022 12:08AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 12:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BURNLEY: Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League standings with a convincing 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday (Apr 2).

Needing a win to reclaim top spot after title rivals Liverpool beat Watford earlier on Saturday, first half goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan sealed all three points for Pep Guardiola's side.

City dominated possession throughout and they made a perfect start by taking a fifth-minute lead after De Bruyne pounced on Raheem Sterling's cushioned pass inside the box and pulled the trigger to find the top corner.

Sterling and De Bruyne were instrumental in doubling City's lead 20 minutes later when a quick one-two pass allowed the English forward to sprint down the right flank and cross into the box for Gundogan to score.

City had a wake-up call in the second half when Burnley nearly got one back as Maxwel Cornet's header was cleared off the line by Nathan Ake. Although Cornet was later flagged offside, the move spurred Burnley to press for a goal.

But City improved soon after and they could have scored more. The result moved them a point clear of Liverpool while Burnley's fourth consecutive defeat leaves Sean Dyche's side 19th, but with games in hand over the relegation battlers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us