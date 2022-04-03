Man City reclaim top spot with win at Burnley

BURNLEY: Manchester City moved back to the top of the Premier League standings with a convincing 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Burnley on Saturday (Apr 2).

Needing a win to reclaim top spot after title rivals Liverpool beat Watford earlier on Saturday, first half goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan sealed all three points for Pep Guardiola's side.

City dominated possession throughout and they made a perfect start by taking a fifth-minute lead after De Bruyne pounced on Raheem Sterling's cushioned pass inside the box and pulled the trigger to find the top corner.

Sterling and De Bruyne were instrumental in doubling City's lead 20 minutes later when a quick one-two pass allowed the English forward to sprint down the right flank and cross into the box for Gundogan to score.

City had a wake-up call in the second half when Burnley nearly got one back as Maxwel Cornet's header was cleared off the line by Nathan Ake. Although Cornet was later flagged offside, the move spurred Burnley to press for a goal.

But City improved soon after and they could have scored more. The result moved them a point clear of Liverpool while Burnley's fourth consecutive defeat leaves Sean Dyche's side 19th, but with games in hand over the relegation battlers.