Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City sail through to last eight after Sporting stalemate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City sail through to last eight after Sporting stalemate

Man City sail through to last eight after Sporting stalemate
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Manchester City v Sporting CP - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 9, 2022 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling shoots at goal REUTERS/Craig Brough
Man City sail through to last eight after Sporting stalemate
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Manchester City v Sporting CP - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 9, 2022 Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scores their first goal before being disallowed after a VAR review Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
10 Mar 2022 06:11AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 06:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City sailed through to the Champions League quarter-finals after they played out a 0-0 draw against Sporting in their last-16 second leg on Wednesday (Mar 9), progressing 5-0 on aggregate.

City had already done the hard work in their thrashing of the Portuguese side in the first leg three weeks ago in Lisbon, and could take it easy against an inferior Sporting at the Etihad Stadium.

Coach Pep Guardiola could afford to make several changes to his starting team, with one of those players coming in - Raheem Sterling - going closest to scoring in the first half after his close-range effort was saved.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, making his first Champions League start of the season, did have the ball in the net early in the second half, but his clever finish was ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

Paulinho almost earned Sporting victory late on, but it was not to be as City held on in cruise control to progress.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us