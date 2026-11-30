LONDON, Nov 29 : Manchester City said they would demand answers from refereeing body Pro Ref after a handball appeal was rejected in the dying moments of Sunday's dramatic 2-2 Premier League draw with league leaders Arsenal.

City, who trail Arsenal by six points, believe they were denied a blatant penalty after Viktor Gyokeres blocked Josko Gvardiol's goal-bound header with his arm deep into stoppage time.

VAR determined that Gyokeres' arm was in a natural position and that no deliberate handball had occurred.

"Manchester City are very disappointed in a number of decisions made by the officials during today's match against Arsenal," the club said in a statement that included a photo of the Gyokeres incident.

"The club will be writing formally to Pro Ref on Monday to request a full explanation of the key decisions in the game, including both the on-field decision-making processes and the application of VAR."

The controversy capped a pulsating contest with Arsenal grabbing the equaliser in the 83rd minute through Jurrien Timber. The leveller was also the subject of a lengthy review, with City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma fiercely saying he had been fouled in the buildup.

VAR also checked whether Timber had handled the ball before it crossed the line. Earlier, Timber had escaped punishment after an incident in which he appeared to pull Jeremy Doku's hair.

"We need to wait for the apology. If you remember the Man United game, they apologise," said City boss Enzo Maresca, referring to Leny Yoro's red card being overturned after Manchester United appealed.

"We are going to wait if they apologise with us. We have been unlucky with the referee's decisions in the last four or five games," Maresca said.

"Today it's not just the penalty. It's the red card with Doku, it's the goal we concede that's an elbow behind Gigi's (Donnarumma's) neck. So many things."