Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

scams Omicron COVID-19 Wellness Malaysia In Focus China climate change North Korea
Logo

Sport

Man City sign Argentina forward Alvarez from River Plate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

scams Omicron COVID-19 Wellness Malaysia In Focus China climate change North Korea

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City sign Argentina forward Alvarez from River Plate

Man City sign Argentina forward Alvarez from River Plate

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Argentina Primera Division - River Plate v Racing Club - Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - November 25, 2021 River Plate's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

31 Jan 2022 10:38PM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 10:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City have signed Argentina international Julian Alvarez from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League champions said on Monday.

The 22-year-old forward will remain at the Buenos Aires side on loan until July, 2022.

Argentine newspaper Ole reported that City will pay River $26 million dollars (19 million pounds) for Alvarez, making him the club's most expensive sale since Javier Saviola moved to Barcelona in 2001.

"Julian is a player we have monitored for some time," City director of football Txiki Begiristain said.

"He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he's one of the best young attacking players in South America."

Alvarez scored 18 goals to help River Plate win the Argentine league title in November. He made his international debut last year and was a member of the Argentina squad that won the Copa America.

Premier League leaders City sold Spain striker Ferran Torres to Barcelona in January.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us