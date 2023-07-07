Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Man City sign Dutchwoman Roord from Wolfsburg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Man City sign Dutchwoman Roord from Wolfsburg

Man City sign Dutchwoman Roord from Wolfsburg

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - VfL Wolfsburg Training - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - June 2, 2023 VfL Wolfsburg's Jill Roord and Dominique Janssen during training REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

07 Jul 2023 12:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester City have signed Dutch midfielder Jill Roord from VfL Wolfsburg on a three-year deal, the Women's Super League side said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped 86 times and won the 2017 Women's Euros, played for Arsenal from 2019-2021 and said she was excited to return to England.

"I have always thought that this was a fantastic club with lots of quality, and I'm super excited to start here," Roord said in a statement.

"I really like the way that they play, and I feel that it suits me perfectly ... It's a young side with plenty of potential, which is very important to me."

Roord helped Wolfsburg reach the Champions League final, where they lost to Barcelona. She scored 31 goals in 69 appearances for Wolfsburg in all competitions.

Roord will join with City after the July 20 to Aug. 20 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

($1 = 0.7854 pounds)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.