Man City sign Egyptian forward Marmoush from Frankfurt

Manchester City have signed Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Neither clubs revealed the finiancial details, but British media reported that the deal to sign the 25-year-old Egypt international was worth around 70 million euros ($72.80 million) plus bonuses.

Marmoush, who becomes City third signing of the January transfer window after the arrivals of centre backs Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, has scored 37 goals and provided 20 assists in 67 matches since joining Frankfurt from fellow German side VfL Wolfsburg in 2023.

"City have been the most successful club in England for many, many years, so I know I am joining a winning environment and winning culture," Marmoush said in a statement.

"I want to learn from the staff and my teammates, and I want to become a valued member of this winning team. I really am looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do."

($1 = 0.9615 euros)