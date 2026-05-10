Man City stay in title hunt, Liverpool held, Bournemouth eye Europe

LONDON, May 9 : Manchester City sent out a defiant message to Premier League title favourites Arsenal as Pep Guardiola's side scored three second-half goals to beat visiting Brentford 3-0 on Saturday.

Anything other than a win would have left City's hopes of reclaiming the crown hanging by a slender thread and it looked unlikely in a subdued first half.

But a superb strike into the top corner by Jeremy Doku and further goals by Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush earned City the win that cut Arsenal's lead to two points.

Liverpool failed to wrap up Champions League qualification as they drew 1-1 at home to Chelsea, while Bournemouth moved into sixth place with a 1-0 win at Fulham in which both sides ended with 10 men.

Brighton & Hove Albion also boosted their hopes of qualifying for Europe with a 3-0 win over bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manchester United, who are already assured of a top-five finish, drew 0-0 at Sunderland.

HAMMER BLOW

City's chaotic 3-3 draw at Everton in midweek was a hammer blow to Pep Guardiola's side and left Arsenal in prime position to win the title for the first time since 2004.

It left City five points adrift with a game in hand, but on Saturday they showed they are not ready to throw in the towel.

They now have 74 points behind Arsenal on 76 after 35 games but with a goal difference advantage of one. Arsenal face a tricky derby at relegation-threatened West Ham United on Sunday.

Win that, and with a home game against relegated Burnley next, Arsenal would be breathing easier, but any slip at the London Stadium would leave the door ajar for City.

City's next game is at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

"We knew we had to win after the draw (at Everton)," Belgian Doku, who scored a last-gasp equaliser at Everton, said. "When you arrive at this point you always find some energy to push through and we will continue in the next games."

Brentford were proving a tough nut to crack until Doku cut in from the right in the 60th minute and curled an unstoppable right-foot shot high into the far corner.

Haaland then bundled his way through to a 26th league goal of the season and Marmoush slotted a silky third late on.

CHELSEA END LOSING RUN

Enzo Fernandez's free kick secured a point for Chelsea to end their six-game losing run in the Premier League and earn caretaker manager Calum MacFarlane a first point in charge.

Liverpool had taken an early lead with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box by Ryan Gravenberch.

Arne Slot's Liverpool remain fourth in the table with 59 points from 36 games although they could drop to fifth if Aston Villa, who have 58 points, win at Burnley on Sunday.

Liverpool's fans vented their frustration at Anfield with derision greeting Slot's decision to substitute teenager Rio Ngumoha while there were boos at the final whistle.

"There were a lot that didn't agree with the change, which is completely understandable," Slot said. "He was having problems with his muscles and, when I asked him, he said he was not sure he could continue.

"I knew this would be the reaction because he is such a good player. So often in football people don't know everything. I am the manager and I need to make decisions."

With sixth place potentially coming with a Champions League berth, should Villa win the Europa League final and finish fifth in the table, Bournemouth are still in the hunt for a dream debut in Europe's elite club competition.

RAYAN STRIKES FOR BOURNEMOUTH

Brazilian teenager Rayan struck home a low shot early in the second half for Bournemouth after being teed up by Adam Smith.

Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men when Ryan Christie's yellow card for a lunging tackle on Timothy Castagne in the 39th minute was upgraded to a red following a VAR check.

However, he was soon followed by Fulham's Joachim Andersen for a foul on Adrien Truffert, also after a VAR check.

Brighton struck twice in the opening five minutes against Wolves with Jack Hinshelwood heading the club's fastest-ever Premier League goal after 35 seconds.

Captain Lewis Dunk made it 2-0 with another header. Relegated Wolves improved after the break but Yankuba Minteh struck a third goal for Brighton late on.

Manchester United were fortunate to emerge with a point at Sunderland as their goalkeeper Senne Lammens made several fine saves to keep the hosts at bay at The Stadium of Light.

United did not have a single effort on target until Matheus Cunha's stoppage-time effort was saved by Robin Roefs.

"Today is a positive result in terms of the point," United's caretaker coach Michael Carrick, whose side have 65 points from 36 games, said. "Was it going to be a perfect game? We weren't expecting a perfect game. It is what it is."