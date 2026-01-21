Man City stunned 3-1 by Bodo/Glimt in Champions League

BODO, Norway, Jan 20 : Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt pulled off a stunning upset in the Champions League on Tuesday, beating Manchester City 3-1 at home to secure their first-ever win in the competition and keep their slim hopes of making the knockout stage alive.

Kasper Hogh's quick-fire double and Jens Petter Hauge's stunning solo effort put Bodo in control and while City fought back with a Rayan Cherki goal, Rodri's second-half sending off for two quick bookings left them with a mountain to climb.

Bodo coach Kjetil Knutsen had a simple game plan focused on counter-attacking at every opportunity against the English giants, who won the Champions League in 2023. It proved devastatingly effective as they made the most of their opportunities, eventually cantering to victory with a squad worth a fraction of what their visitors cost.

On a freezing night at the Aspmyra Stadium, Danish striker Hogh got proceedings underway with a rapid double midway through the first half, shrugging off the finishing issues that plagued him towards the end of last season.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He scored his first with a superb header through the legs of Gianluigi Donnarumma, and minutes later he added a second with a peach of a finish curled in at the right-hand post.

In contrast City striker Erling Haaland, who was warmly greeted before the game by the Bodo players, was anonymous as his teammates struggled to get him the ball.

City's struggles to create were exploited just before the hour mark when Hauge scored a brilliant third with a curling shot in the 58th minute to set the club from inside the Arctic Circle on course for a shock victory.

City pulled a goal back through Cherki on the hour mark, but captain Rodri was sent off two minutes later for picking up two yellow cards in the space of a minute, derailing their attempted comeback.

Ahead of the rest of the week's fixtures, City are fourth in the 36-team table with 13 points while Bodo are 26th, two points outside the qualifying spots for the knockout playoffs.

Pep Guardiola's City host Galatasaray in their final group game, while Bodo travel to Atletico Madrid.