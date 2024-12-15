Logo
Sport

Hope and Hayashi lift Everton to shock WSL win over Manchester City
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Everton v Manchester City - Walton Hall Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 15, 2024 Everton's Honoka Hayashi celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Everton v Manchester City - Walton Hall Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 15, 2024 Everton's Clare Wheeler in action with Manchester City's Jessica Park Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Everton v Manchester City - Walton Hall Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 15, 2024 Everton's Lucy Hope celebrates after scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
15 Dec 2024 11:14PM
LIVERPOOL, England : Everton collected their first ever points from Manchester City in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday thanks to first-half goals from Lucy Hope and Honoka Hayashi, to climb to four points above the relegation spot.

Everton, who have just two victories to show for 10 games, are ninth in the table on nine points, while Gareth Taylor's second-placed City missed the chance to narrow the gap between themselves and leaders Chelsea, who are six points clear.

Hope put Everton on the scoresheet in the 31st minute when she nodded home Sara Holmgaard's corner kick. Hayashi doubled the Merseyside club's lead eight minutes later when she latched on to a cross from Melissa Lawley, and fired from the edge of the box into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Khiara Keating.

Mary Fowler pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 88th minute, awarded after Yui Hasegawa was dragged down by Karoline Olesen, but that was as close as City would come.

Source: Reuters

