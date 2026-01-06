Logo
Man City suffer defensive blow as Dias ruled out for weeks, Gvardiol sidelined long term
Soccer Football - Premier League - Sunderland v Manchester City - Stadium of Light, Sunderland, Britain - January 1, 2026 Sunderland's Brian Brobbey in action with Manchester City's Ruben Dias REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 4, 2026 Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as Erling Haaland reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 4, 2026 Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola REUTERS/Phil Noble
06 Jan 2026 09:17PM
Jan 6 : ‌Manchester City's Premier League title challenge has suffered a major setback, with manager Pep Guardiola confirming on Tuesday that defender Ruben Dias will be out for four to six ‌weeks with a hamstring injury, ‌while Josko Gvardiol faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after breaking his shinbone.

Both players sustained their injuries during City's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the ‍Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City sit second in the league on 42 points, six behind leaders Arsenal after 20 matches.

"Dias, hamstring for ​four to six ‌weeks," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Wednesday's home game against 10th-placed ​Brighton & Hove Albion. "Gvardiol out for a long time.

"(John) ⁠Stones, no idea. ‌Not ready for the next games. (Nathan) ​Ake fine.

"With the spirit that we have, always we can cope. Considering ‍fatigue, we have to see the faces ⁠and take a decision tomorrow. Tomorrow we ​will see."

Source: Reuters
