Man City suffer injury worry over new boy Gonzalez

LONDON : Manchester City's new signing Nico Gonzalez lasted only 22 minutes on his debut as the midfielder was injured during his side's 2-1 win at Leyton Orient in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Gonzalez was given a bruising introduction to English soccer as City scrambled into round four and is now a doubt for his side's Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

City paid 50 million pounds ($62 million) to bring the 23-year-old Spaniard from Porto as they try to plug the hole left by the absence of long-term injury Rodri.

"I think Nico got to understand immediately what England is and the referees," Guardiola said. "I know without VAR it is more difficult because they are not used to it but there were one or two actions.

"It's a pity because I don't know how hard the kick is but he could not continue."

Guardiola was taunted by the Orient fans while his side trailed and was clearly relieved that his side turned it around with substitute Kevin de Bruyne scoring a late winner.

"Outside the first 10 minutes, we played a really good game. It's impossible to control," Guardiola said.

"It's my ninth season in England. I played many times in this incredible competition. The vibe and the smell of the crowd, you don't find it in other competitions.

"The atmosphere was fantastic. Even when they say 'you're getting sacked in the morning'!"

