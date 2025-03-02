Logo
Man City survive Cup shock as O'Reilly double helps them past Plymouth
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 1, 2025 Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly scores their second goal REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 1, 2025 Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly celebrates scoring their second goal with Savinho REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 1, 2025 Plymouth Argyle's Maksym Talovierov scores their first goal REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
02 Mar 2025 03:55AM
MANCHESTER : Manchester City survived an FA Cup scare for the second round running as they beat second-tier strugglers Plymouth Argyle 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Teenager Nico O'Reilly saved City's blushes with two headed goals after Maksym Talovierov had sent thousands of visiting fans into delirium by heading Plymouth into the lead.

Plymouth were unable to emulate their shock victory over Premier League leaders Liverpool in the fourth round.

City also had to come from behind to beat third-tier Leyton Orient in the previous round.

O'Reilly headed home a Kevin de Bruyne cross in first-half stoppage time and City laid siege to Plymouth's goal in the second period before O'Reilly again was in the right place to head Phil Foden's corner into the net in the 76th minute.

De Bruyne then made absolutely sure of City's progress in the final minute with a tap-in.

Source: Reuters
