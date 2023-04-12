Logo
Sport

Man City thrash Bayern 3-0 as Haaland reaches another milestone
Man City thrash Bayern 3-0 as Haaland reaches another milestone

Man City thrash Bayern 3-0 as Haaland reaches another milestone
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Bayern Munich - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 11, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Bayern Munich - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 11, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal with Julian Alvarez and Rodri REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Bayern Munich - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 11, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates after the match Action Images via REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Bayern Munich - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 11, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Bayern Munich - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 11, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
12 Apr 2023 05:05AM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 05:05AM)
MANCHESTER, England : Rodri struck a wonder goal and Erling Haaland set another scoring record as Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 3-0 on Tuesday to continue their quest for a first-ever Champions League title in their quarter-final first leg.

Haaland, who scored City's third goal of the night in the 76th minute, has 45 goals in all competitions, a single-season record for a Premier League player.

Rodri put Pep Guardiola's team ahead in the 27th minute, cutting the ball back to beat midfielder Jamal Musiala and curling a blistering long-range shot into the top left corner beyond the outstretched hand of Yann Sommer.

What had been an evenly matched game turned thoroughly in City's favour midway through the second half, and Bernardo Silva scored their second in the 70th minute, heading in a cross from Haaland. The Norwegian got a goal of his own six minutes later, striking from close range.

The second leg takes place on April 19 at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Source: Reuters

