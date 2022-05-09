Logo
Man City trounce Newcastle to open up three-point lead
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Newcastle United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 8, 2022 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Phil Noble.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Newcastle United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 8, 2022 Newcastle United's Matt Targett in action with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
09 May 2022 01:33AM (Updated: 09 May 2022 01:33AM)
MANCHESTER : Manchester City reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 5-0 drubbing of Newcastle United that allowed the reigning champions to open up a three-point lead over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling scored twice for the hosts with Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden also on target as they shrugged off the bitter disappointment of their Champions League semi-final defeat by Real Madrid.

Sterling eased any early jitters with a header and Laporte's tap-in gave City full control before the interval.

Rodri headed City's third from a corner after the break and Foden swept in his side's fourth before Sterling struck again in stoppage time as City took emphatic advantage of Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur the previous day.

Newcastle's Chris Wood spurned a great chance to give his side an early lead but the visitors were no match for City who took an important step towards a fourth title in five seasons.

City have 86 points to Liverpool's 83 with both sides having three games remaining and City now have a superior goal difference. Liverpool face Aston Villa on Tuesday with City up against Wolverhampton Wanderers a day later.

Source: Reuters

