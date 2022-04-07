Logo
Man City to unveil Aguero statue on 10th anniversary of title-winning goal
Soccer Football - FC Barcelona - Sergio Aguero Press Conference - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 15, 2021 FC Barcelona's Sergio Aguero reacts after announcing his retirement from football during the press conference REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

07 Apr 2022 05:37AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 06:02AM)
Manchester City will pay tribute to their all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero by unveiling a statue of him outside the Etihad Stadium next month on the 10th anniversary of his goal that ended the club's 44-year wait for a league title.

City reversed a 2-1 deficit to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 on the final day of the 2011-12 season, scoring two goals in stoppage time, with Aguero netting the winner to clinch City's first Premier League title.

Aguero scored a club record 260 goals in 390 appearances during a decade-long association with City, helping them win four more Premier League trophies, one FA Cup and six League Cups.

He left City at the end of last season and joined Barcelona on a free transfer but the 33-year-old was forced to retire from soccer in December due to a heart condition.

Aguero's statue will be unveiled on May 13 as part of City's celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of their first Premier League title.

City unveiled statues of Aguero's former team mates David Silva and Vincent Kompany in August.

Source: Reuters

