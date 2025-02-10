Man City wary of weakened Real Madrid, says Guardiola

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said his side were well aware of Real Madrid's habit of producing their best in tough times, with a string of injuries having depleted the visitors' defence ahead of Tuesday's Champions League playoff.

Real and City failed to advance automatically to the last 16 as one of the top eight sides in the Champions League table after they finished 11th and 22nd, respectively, in the new league-phase format and have to play a two-legged playoff.

The clubs will clash for a fourth consecutive year, having met in four Champions League knockout ties since 2020.

In the first leg of the playoff tie at the Etihad on Tuesday, LaLiga leaders Real will be without key defenders Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba.

"I think both teams have had problems in terms of injuries during the season. Madrid handled it much better than us because they are still top of the league and fighting against Atletico Madrid," Guardiola told reporters on Monday.

"That shows again the consistency they have. At the end they are a huge competitor. We know it.

"We have faced it many times with them and how in the tough moments they bring the best of them - we know it. Of course we have to make two good games to go through."

Since the sides' met last year, Real have strengthened an already formidable attack with the acquisition of Kylian Mbappe, who is supported by Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.

Guardiola said it would be impossible to shut out Real's forwards, adding: "They are exceptional.

"How they combine, the runners, the ability one-against-one, how they keep the ball, all four are exceptional. Everybody knows it, so you have to reduce that involvement as much as possible, knowing that it's going to happen, accept it."

'SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL'

City have endured a testing time on the pitch this season and are languishing fifth in the Premier League, 15 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, with the prospect of a record-extending fifth successive title all but dashed already.

Defender Ruben Dias said the campaign has been his most challenging since joining City in 2020, but the Portuguese international stressed he was still optimistic about the club's chances in the Champions League.

"I'm a firm believer that even in the most difficult scenario, most difficult beginning, you can still do something and achieve something beautiful in the end," he told reporters.

"Right now, we are still in that position. Obviously we know how difficult our opposition is and how difficult our way will be to get there.

"But it's a question of believing in what we have in the dressing room and we have loads of talent. We just have to use them in the right way. With the right belief, we are able to do anything."