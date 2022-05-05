Logo
Man City will rise again, says Guardiola after Real defeat
Soccer Football - Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2022 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the match Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

05 May 2022 10:54AM (Updated: 05 May 2022 11:07AM)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his side will need a couple of days to get over their late collapse against Real Madrid in their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday but he has no doubts they will rise again.

City were leading 1-0 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate before Rodrygo struck twice at the end for Real and Karim Benzema completed the comeback in extra time to deny Guardiola's side a second straight Champions League final.

"We need time now, one or two days, but we'll rise, we come up, we have to do it with our people," said Guardiola.

"That feeling that happens in football sometimes, that has happened in history, when you are leading but you get to the end and you are being dominated - that didn't happen to us."

The Spanish coach last won the Champions League in the 2010-11 season with Barcelona, failing to get his hands on the trophy with Bayern Munich and City.

Asked if this was his toughest European defeat, Guardiola said: "I've had defeats that were so tough, Barcelona against Chelsea when both games were exceptional and we could not reach the final and yes it's tough for us, we cannot deny it."

City lead Liverpool by one point in the Premier League and host Newcastle United on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

